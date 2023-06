BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Firefighters were called to put out a small grass fire Tuesday night near Highway 178 in east Bakersfield.

The fire was reported in an area along Highway 178 near Masterson Street at around 8:30 p.m. The fire appeared to be contained to a small field, not affecting traffic at the time, CHP said.

