UPDATE (4:39 p.m.): CHP reports the fire is out and all lanes have reopened.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A fire along Highway 99 has prompted a closure of both southbound and northbound lanes Monday afternoon near Norris Road.

CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page reports a fire was burning on the righthand side of northbound lanes Highway 99 at around 3:45 p.m.

BAKERSFIELD: State Route 99 is currently CLOSED in both directions at Norris Road due to downed power lines in the roadway. Please exercise caution through the area as vehicles will be moving slowly or stopped. Alternate routes advised. No ETO at this time. pic.twitter.com/08SNOaVVjV — Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) November 19, 2019

Power is reported to be out in the area. A PG&E crew is at the scene, according to CHP.