BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Fire crews have stopped forward progress on a brush fire along Highway 58 just east of Highway 223.

The fire started just after 7:20 p.m. when a semi-truck caught fire. A short time later, at approximately 7:27 p.m., a caller reported the brush had caught fire, according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Page.

The eastbound lanes on Highway 58 were closed momentarily while fire crews worked to put out the fire, but officials started to slowly reopen them at 7:51 p.m. to let additional units get to the scene to clear the burned vehicle.

Firefighters were able to stop forward progress of the blaze at 16 acres. One lane remains closed in the area.