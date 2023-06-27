BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County fire officials are urging the public to safely use fireworks this Fourth of July or leave it to the professionals.

Dry vegetation covers Kern County after record rainfall in the spring, but it still doesn’t stop some Kern residents from setting off illegal fireworks in neighborhoods.

“They are explosives,” coordinator for Residents Against Illegal Fireworks Sacramento Lee Miller says.

“We’re not talking about the ‘Safe and Sane’ ones, the ones that are sold in California are perfectly legal. We’re talking about the ones that shoot up into the air. Those are bombs.”

Kern County Fire Department Captain Andrew Freeborn said the community needs to be aware of their surroundings when using fireworks.

“The most important message is to not use illegal fireworks,” Freeborn said. “Do not use any fireworks indoors, and don’t use them near things that are combustible.”

California law allows the sale and use of “safe and sane” fireworks, these do not include the ones you hear echoing your neighborhood with loud booms.

Freeborn said you can report illegal firework use online.

Earlier this month, illegal fireworks caused a large fire to break out in an empty lot next to Golden Valley High School’s graduation ceremony.

If your fireworks are not “Safe or Sane,” leave it up to the professionals.

The Park at River Walk’s free Fourth of July fireworks show is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. with live music, leading up to the fireworks show at 9:15p.m.

