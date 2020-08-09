Fire officials to host virtual public meeting on Stagecoach Fire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As firefighters appear to be gaining the upper-hand on the Stagecoach Fire, the public is being invited to a meeting focusing on what comes next.

Kern County Fire and U.S. Forest Service officials are hosting a public meeting Sunday, Aug. 9 at 7 p.m. via Zoom. Officials say the meeting will cover the status of the fire, the latest on evacuations and closures, and recovery and rebuilding.

The fire has been burning south of Havilah since Aug. 3 and has burned an estimated 7,748 acres and destroyed 29 structures.

You can join the meeting on Sunday at 7 p.m. using this link. To watch on your cellphone, you will need the Zoom app installed on your device.

Download from the App Store (iPhone, iPad).

Download from Google Play (Android).