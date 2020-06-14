Brush fire north of Kernville burns at least 7 acres

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The U.S. Forest Service said firefighters will work overnight but have slowed the spread of a brush fire burning about 13 miles north of Kernville Saturday night along Mountain Highway 99.

US Forest Service spokesperson Cindy Thill said more than 100 fire personnel were called to the Ant Fire that began burning at around 5:10 p.m. The fire has burned at least seven acres on the east and west sides of Mountain Highway 99 and the nearby Kern River.

The Forest Service said campers in Ant Canyon needed to evacuate and left behind their belongings to get to safety. They were eventually allowed to return to pack up, and wait for the road to reopen.

Thill said a rafting company is shuttling firefighters across in the river in its rafts. Helicopters and water tankers were used to fight the blaze.

Mountain Highway 99 at Ant Canyon will remain closed until at least 11 p.m., the Forest Service said.

Kern County, Tulare County, Bureau of Land Management and Forest Service firefighters are part of the firefight. CHP, and Fish and Wildlife officers were also on scene.