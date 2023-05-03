BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Photo shows a fire destroying at least one structure on Burchfield Avenue in south Bakersfield Wednesday afternoon.

The fire happened at 3:26 p.m. on Burchfield Ave.

According to Bakersfield Fire Battalion Chief Tim Ortiz, the fire razed a single story family house containing four occupants with all of them being able to leave the building.

Chief Ortiz also said the fire started at a fence before spreading to surrounding vegetation and debris and then the family house. The fire reportedly did not destroy any other structures in the area and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown and the case is under investigation by an arson unit.

This is a developing story.