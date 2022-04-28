BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fire Department responded to a barn fire early Thursday morning in Shafter.

The fire occurred at a large storage building formerly used to store potatoes. When firefighters arrived, they found the unit fully engulfed in flames.

The fire had also spread to a nearby power pole. The downed power lines created an additional hazard for firefighters.

Approximately 40 minutes after arriving on scene, the department declared the building a knockdown. Their search of the building after the fire found no one inside.

At this time, it is unclear how the fire started.