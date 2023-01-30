BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County firefighters were dispatched to a fire in McFarland that damaged about $4,000,000 worth of properties on Sunday.

A captain with the Kern County Fire Department reported seeing flames from a distance while arriving at the scene, according to a release from the fire department.

Firefighters arrived and found the 3,500 square feet abandoned single-story house engulfed in flames and fire crews immediately worked at finding a water supply from the nearest source to bring the fire under control.

According to the KCFD, crews remained on the scene into the night to ensure clean-up was completed.

No injuries or fatalities were recorded in the incident.