BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Fire Department responded to a two-alarm structure fire at a home in east Bakersfield Tuesday night.

The fire broke out at about 7:30 p.m. on La Costa Court. Fire officials confirmed the fire started in the garage shared by two separate residences.

Fire crews were able to put out the fire quickly and contained the fire to the garage. Both homes were free of any serious damage, and only the second home was subject to minor smoke damage. Both families were able to go back inside.

No one was injured in the fire. The cause is under investigation.