Fire erupts at LA high-rise apartment building for second time since 2013

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — A fire is burning at a 25-story apartment building in the West Los Angeles area on Wednesday morning that was the scene of a destructive blaze just six years ago, officials said.

The flames erupted on the 6th floor in one of three buildings at the Barrington Plaza complex, located at 11740 Wilshire Blvd., around 8:37 a.m., according to a Los Angeles Fire Department alert.

Thick smoke and flames poured out of the building’s southeast corner as crews worked to extinguish the flames, video from the scene showed.

A number of people apparently leaped from the building to escape the blaze, according to the alert, which described the fire as “well developed.”

The bulk of the fire appeared to be out by 9:40 a.m., Sky5 aerial video showed. Several units on multiple floors sustained extensive damage, with melted metal and broken windows visible amid the building’s charred exterior.

It was not immediately if anyone was injured.

A fire tore through the 11th floor of the complex’s tallest building on Oct. 18, 2013, injuring several people, displacing dozens of residents and causing millions of dollars in damages, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The 386-unit building, which was built in the early 1960s, did not have fire sprinklers, LAFD’s Brian Humphrey said at the time.

Wednesday’s fire was located in the exact same building that burned in 2013.

A photo tweeted by LAFD showed a person apparently hanging out of a window near the raging flames, and a firefighter attempted to rescue him or her.

The person was ultimately rescued, according to video posted to Twitter.

The area is located in the Sawtelle neighborhood, right along the border of L.A.’s upscale Brentwood neighborhood. It is several blocks away from the Department of Veteran Affairs’ West Los Angeles Medical Center, and a short drive away from the 405 Freeway.