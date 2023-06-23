BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A fire that broke out Thursday night damaged at least two homes in east Bakersfield.

Video from the scene shows the Bakersfield Fire Department fighting to extinguish the high burning flames near the intersection of 8th Street and Union Avenue.

Officials said the first home caught fire just before 10 p.m. the house was vacant at the time of the blaze, according to neighbors. The flames quickly spread to the backyard of the home next door, prompting the homeowner to grab a hose and douse the flames.

It was not immediately known what caused the fire or the amount of property damage.

