BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A fire was seen engulfing a structure in northeast Bakersfield on Saturday morning, according to reports.

The fire reportedly broke out around 2:21 a.m. at 718 Knotts St. Flames and smoke could be seen on the roof of the structure.

Multiple fire crews responded to the scene.

Any injuries or fatalities are unknown at this time. The cause of the fire is also unknown.