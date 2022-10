BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A fire severely damaged a home Wednesday night in southwest Bakersfield.

The Bakersfield Fire Department responded to a call of a reinforced structure fire at a home located on Ginnelli Way, east of South Real Road just before 9 p.m.

Records on Zillow show the 4 bedroom, 2 bath home was built in 1971 and sold last September.