BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A fire was seen engulfing a structure on Mount Vernon Avenue in east Bakersfield Saturday morning.

The fire was reported at the intersection of Mount Vernon Avenue and Quincy Street. Witnesses on scene identified the building as a historical flower shop.

Flames and smoke could be seen coming from the building. Crews from the Bakersfield Fire Department and the Kern County Fire Department could be seen attacking the fire.

It is unknown how the fire started or if anyone was injured. 17 News has reached out to BFD and KCFD for more information.

This is a developing story.