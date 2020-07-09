UPDATE: Forward progress of fire stopped, 10 structures saved: Kern County Fire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The forward progress of a 35-acre fire east of Bakersfield was stopped Thursday afternoon and 10 structures were saved, Kern County firefighters said.

There is a voluntary evacuation for the area where the blaze was burning off Clear Creek and Hart Flat roads, according to firefighters The fire was 5 percent contained as of 2:49 p.m.

The blaze resulted in the closure of Hart Flat Road south of Highway 58, the California Highway Patrol reported. Portable signs were being set up to advise motorists of the closure.