BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — City and county firefighters are working to put out a fire at a southwest Bakersfield home on Friday night.

Emergency crews were called to a home on Duram Wheat Drive near McKee Road and Mountain Ridge Drive at around 10:15 p.m. Video from the scene showed a heavy fire burning through the home’s roof. It was not immediately clear if anyone was hurt or inside the home at the time.

Bakersfield police blocked off roads nearby for fire crews.