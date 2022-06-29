BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A fire has displaced two people from a home Wednesday afternoon in southwest Bakersfield.

Firefighters were called to the home on Gambel Oak Way near Mountain Oak Road just before 4 p.m.

Bakersfield Fire says the fire started as a vehicle fire and then spread to the roof of the home. The fire destroyed the truck sitting in the home’s driveway and the roof was heavily damaged. Officials said the fire didn’t spread to inside the home but only damaged the roof.

The quick-moving fire forced two people out of the home, but they were not injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.