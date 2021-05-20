Fire displaces 12 people at Delano apartment complex

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — A fire Thursday afternoon displaced 12 people and caused $200,000 in damage to an apartment complex, firefighters said.

At about 1:30 p.m., firefighters received reports of a fire at Pepper Tree Apartments on Susan Drive, according to Kern County Fire Department. Flames engulfed a second story balcony, extended into an apartment and were spreading to adjacent units.

Firefighters knocked down the blaze in about 20 minutes. No injuries were reported.

Two apartments were uninhabitable because of fire damage, displacing four adults and eight children, firefighters said.

