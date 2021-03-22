Fire destroys vacant building on South Chester Avenue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A fire broke out early Monday inside a vacant building on South Chester Avenue, destroying the building.

No one was injured and the cause was under investigation, according to the Bakersfield Fire Department.

The fire was reported at 5:24 a.m. on the first floor of what was described as a vacant one- or-two-family home on South Chester Avenue between Planz Road and White Lane. Firefighters knocked the blaze down, containing it to the building.

Damage was estimated at $40,000, which firefighters said was also the total estimated property value.