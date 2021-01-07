Fire destroys mobile home, 2 vehicles on South Union Avenue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield fire crews are cleaning up after a fire destroyed a mobile home Thursday afternoon.

The fire broke out before 2:30 p.m. at a mobile home park near the corner of South Union and Oasis.

Firefighters say the fire destroyed one mobile home and two vehicles, but were able to stop the flames from spreading to other homes.

Three people were inside at the time, but they were to get out safely and no one was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The fire department said the fire is a good reminder to make sure your smoke detectors are working properly.