Fire destroys Just Wing It building in east Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A fire broke out early this morning at a Just Wing It building in east Bakersfield in suspected arson case.

The Bakersfield Fire Department said firefighters were sent to the area of Niles Street near Mt. Vernon Avenue at around 12:45 a.m. and found the building engulfed in flames. The department said it was a total loss.

No one was inside the building when firefighters arrived and there were no reports of injuries, according to BFD.

The department said this is the third time the building has been set on fire. Arson investigators were sent to the scene to conduct an investigation, according to BFD.