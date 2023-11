BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Fire crews scrambled to extinguished a fire raging inside a residence in east Bakersfield Sunday.

Video from the scene shows flames and smoke billowing through the top of the roof at a home on East 10th Street.

The fire was reported just after 6 p.m. Sunday evening. Firefighters stopped it from spreading to neighboring buildings. It was not immediately known if anyone was injured or displaced by the house fire.

The investigation is ongoing.