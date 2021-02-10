Fire destroys home, kills dog in Oildale

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A family was able to escape their burning house Wednesday morning in Oildale.

The fire broke out at around 11 a.m. in the 200 block of Harris Drive, just north of Golden State Avenue.

Kern County fire crews were able to quickly knock down the fire within minutes of arriving. While the people inside were able to escape unharmed, one dog died. County fire said the home was a total loss.

The Red Cross is assisting the family and county fire provided the family $250 through the California Fire Foundation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.