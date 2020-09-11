Fire destroys Casa Mexico restaurant, owners vow to rebuild

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The owners of a longtime restaurant in Northwest Bakersfield tell 17 News they vow to rebuild after a fire destroyed their business.

Terry and Jose Gonzalez have Casa Mexico on Rosedale Highway since 1998. On Monday, while they were away, the restaurant caught fire. The owners say they lost everything and it could take up to four months to rebuild.

“It’s been hard with the pandemic, going up and down, closing, then opening, then closing again,” Terry Gonzalez said. “But we’ve had some great loyal customers that have been with us. Even the day of the fire I was very touched, some of our customers came by to see if we were OK.”

They said they are most concerned about two longtime servers who don’t have a job right now to return to and have started a GoFundMe to help them out. You can donate to the GoFundMe account using this link.