Fire damages West Columbus Street apartment complex

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Fire caused heavy damage to at least one unit at a north Bakersfield apartment complex Sunday evening.

Firefighters were called to an apartment complex on West Columbus Street between O and Q streets at around 6:15 p.m. Video from the scene showed firefighters hosing down remaining hot spots inside an upstairs apartment. Firefighters were seen cutting out a hole in a roof and hosed down remaining soot and ash from the exterior of the apartment building.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known or if any injuries were reported.

