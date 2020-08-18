Fire damages two homes on Jones Street in Southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A fire damaged two homes Monday afternoon in Southwest Bakersfield.

The fire broke out at a home on Jones Street just before 1:30 p.m., near the corner of Stockdale Highway and Stine Road.

Firefighters say they found a garage or outbuilding fully engulfed and spreading to two homes. Everyone and their pets inside the two homes were able to get out.

City firefighters needed more resources on this fire because of the heat.

“I won’t say our guys are used to it, but you know when we do have to fight a fire like this we’re prepared for it,” Baksersfield Fire Battalion Chief Mike Lencioni said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.