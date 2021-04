BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A large fire tore through a building in Oildale on Friday night.

Firefighters were called to a home on Carrere Street at around 10:30 p.m. and found an outside part of a home engulfed in flames. Fire appeared to have caused major damage to a garage at the home.

The flames shot up several feet in the air. Several cars were just feet away from the fire but didn’t appear to have been damaged.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.