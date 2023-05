BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Firefighters extinguished a structure fire this morning in central Bakersfield.

The fire broke out around 7:32 a.m. at a residence located on V Street.

A video from the scene shows the home going up in smoke while multiple firefighters attempt to contain it by sawing a hole into the roof.

Nobody was injured according to the fire department.

The cause is still unknown.