BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Fire major damage to a two-story home Saturday night in southwest Bakersfield.

Firefighters were called to a home on Newport Lane near Hilton Head Way in southwest Bakersfield just after 9:30 p.m. Video from the scene showed flames inside the second story of the home. Flames could also be seen shooting through the roof.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.