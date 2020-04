BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A fire erupted in an east Bakersfield garage Monday afternoon, causing about $40,000 in damage and leading to two complaints of smoke inhalation, firefighters said.

Four people were displaced by the blaze in the 1200 block of Dahlgren Court, firefighters said. The cause of the fire is under investigation. It was reported at 12:48 p.m.