BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A fire tore through an east Bakersfield apartment building Wednesday afternoon injuring three people, killing one family’s dog and injuring another.

The Bakersfield Fire Department responded to a fire at an apartment building at East 6th and Wallace streets at around 4:15 p.m. Firefighters arrived and were met with heavy flames coming from the apartments.

Officials said the fire had the potential to spread quickly because the apartments shared an attic.

Video from the scene showed one dog being pulled from an apartment. The dog was resuscitated and survived. Another dog died in one of the apartments.

Three people were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and 13 people were displaced from their homes.