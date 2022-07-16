BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Firefighters were able to put out a fire at a home in southwest Bakersfield, and investigators are looking into what may have caused it.

Firefighters were called to the home on Clover Mountain Street near Shadow Stone Street at around 7:45 p.m. for a fire to a home. The fire appeared to have started at the garage of the home. The cause was not immediately known and it was not clear if anyone was inside when the fire started.

After the fire, 17 News cameras captured what appeared to be marijuana plants inside the home as investigators checked inside.

17 News has reached out investigators for more details about what may have been found inside the house, but we have not heard back for this report.