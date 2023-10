BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A fire tore through rooms at the Remkabir Motel on Union Avenue Thursday.

The fire started before 6 p.m. at the Ramkabir Motel, south of California Avenue. At least five rooms were damaged by the blaze.

According to a 17 News Photographer, firefighters were seen trying to resuscitate a small dog at the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.