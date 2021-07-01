Fire damages 2 homes on Jeffrey Street in Northeast Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Fire Department is trying to determine the cause of a fire in Northeast Bakersfield that neighbors say may have been started by transients.

“Everything just got flamed out,” Samson Muns said. “That whole abandoned house with the palm tree just got too hot.”

The fire broke out at around 2 p.m. at a home on Jeffrey Street near Nelson Street.

More than a dozen city and county firefighters responded and put out the flames within a few minutes.

One home had major damage and Bakersfield fire officials say there were no injuries.