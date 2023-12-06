BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield fire officials responded to a north Bakersfield blaze on Wednesday evening.

On Dec. 6, fire crews quickly responded to a house fire on 33rd and Q Streets, just before 8:30 p.m. Multiple units were on scene from Bakersfield Fire Department attempting to put out the flames.

Firefighters were on scene attacking the top of the building with water and checking the building for anything suspicious.

It is unclear how this fire started, Bakersfield fire officials are currently investigating.

