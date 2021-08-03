Fire crews respond to trailer home fire in northwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A trailer home caught fire in northwest Bakersfield on Tuesday, according to the Kern County Fire Department.

The fire started at about 7 p.m. at a trailer home on 7033 Rosedale Highway, near Vista West High School. KCFD says no injuries or deaths were reported. 17 News spoke to the woman who lived in the trailer home, who says she was barely able to escape with her child and dog. The Kern County Fire Department and Bakersfield Fire Department were on scene.

Kern County Fire is investigating the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story.