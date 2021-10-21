Fire crews respond to fire at abandoned apartment complex on Jewett Avenue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Crews contained a fire at an abandoned three-unit apartment complex on Thursday night, according to the Bakersfield Fire Department.

Firefighters were called out to a structure fire shortly after 8 p.m. in the 3700 block of Jewett Ave., near Stella Hills Elementary School. It took fire crews 30 minutes to contain the fire, according to BFD. There were no injuries reported.

The department says there was heavy smoke all the way down to the floors of the complex, but there was no visible fire. Crews cut holes in the roof to let out the smoke. Firefighters called out a second alarm due to the size of the structure. Arson investigators were called out to the scene.

Smoke from the fire could be seen from outside the 17 News studio. 17 News also received multiple phone calls from viewers saying they could smell smoke in their area nearby.

This investigation is ongoing.