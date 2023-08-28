BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fire Department rescued two men involved in a vehicle rollover in the canyon on Sunday night.

Fire crews said the rescue happened at around 10 p.m. after a man’s car went down about 100 feet over the side, south of Democrat. Crews had to extricate the man, who was trapped inside the car, and then hoist him up the hillside.

The man was rushed to the hospital after the rescue, crews said.

Crews say another man was also rescued, but the condition of both men is unknown.