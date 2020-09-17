Fire crews battling large fire at Carpet Cave store

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Bakersfield Fire Department and Kern County Fire Departments are battling a large fire at the Carpet Cave store that broke out early Thursday morning.

The two-alarm fire broke out at the store located at 101 W Sumner St. just after 4 a.m. Firefighters on scene were breaking out windows and sawing down security doors to get into the building.

The Bakersfield Police Department is also on scene.

This is a developing story, we will have more information as soon as it becomes available.

