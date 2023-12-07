BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield fire crews battled a massive structure fire on 33rd Street Wednesday night.

Officials said the fire broke out at a fifty by fifty foot building at 634 33rd Street just after 8:30 p.m. A team of 19 firefighters responded to battle the intense flames, which took two and a half hours to put out, leaving major damage to the charred building.

Firefighters were able to keep the blaze from spreading to adjoining buildings, but neighboring homes in the area were evacuated as a safety precaution. No injuries were reported.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.