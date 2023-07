BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Emergency crews work to extinguish a large open field fire in north Bakersfield early Monday morning.

Video from the scene shows flames forming a big cloud of smoke near Granite Road. Over 20 emergency units are on scene battling the flames.

The fire was reported around 2 a.m. It was not immediately known what caused the fire how if any injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.