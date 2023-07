BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A large fire broke out through the Kern River Canyon prompting fire officials to temporarily shut down Highway 178 Monday.

Video from the scene shows fires burning on the hillside, creating heavy smoke and forcing California Highway Patrol to shutdown part of the road due to smoke making it difficult for drivers to see.

Highway 178 is back open as of Tuesday and fire crews are working to fully extinguish the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.