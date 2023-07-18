BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Flames shot into the sky during a large hydrogen fire in central Bakersfield early Tuesday morning.

The blaze happened after a bus caught fire that eventually led to a hydrogen tank explosion at the Golden Empire Transit parking lot shortly after 2 a.m.

A hydrogen bus valued at $1.1 million was destroyed and part of the hydrogen fueling station was damaged, GET officials said.

“It is too early to speculate what happened and the Bakersfield Fire Department is conducting an investigation,” GET CEO Karen King said in a release.

A portion of Highway 99 was closed while crews worked to extinguish the flames.

GET has been transitioning to zero emission fuel and purchased 10 hydrogen buses and the first hydrogen fueling station in the county, according to the release. Safety mechanisms prevented the primary tanks of the fueling station from igniting, officials said.