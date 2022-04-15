BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Fire Department and Kern County Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fire early Friday morning in East Bakersfield.

Crews were dispatched to Palm Drive near Flower Street for a structure fire just before 2:30 a.m., according to pulsepoint.

At least two structures were damaged by the fire.

Multiple people were evacuated from their homes. It is unclear if there were any injuries but a Hall Ambulance was at the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.