BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Fire crews battled a fire inside multiple trailers on Fairfax Road Wednesday night.

The blaze happened Fairfax Road, just north of College Avenue, around 10:30 p.m. 10 units were at the scene to extinguish the flames. It is unknown what caused the fire.

Firefighters were back on the scene Thursday morning after the fire smoldered overnight and sparked up again around 5 a.m.