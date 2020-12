BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A semi-truck caught fire and ignited vegetation on Interstate 5 near the base of the Grapevine Wednesday afternoon, spreading black smoke across the roadway and closing the highway in both directions, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Northbound lanes are closed at Fort Tejon and southbound lanes are shut down at the Grapevine, the CHP said. The fire was reported at 2:12 p.m. south of Grapevine Road.