BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Firefighters were called to put out a fire that broke out a home Wednesday in southwest Bakersfield.

The Bakersfield Fire Department was called to the house fire on Garnsey Avenue near Amberwood Lane just before 11:30 a.m.

It took about three hours for crews to get a handle of the flames. Firefighters also helped one woman carry a crate full of birds to safety.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known, and it wasn’t clear if anyone was injured.