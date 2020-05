BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Firefighters worked to contain a fire that caused major damage to a home Saturday afternoon in Oildale.

County and city firefighters were called to a home in the 700 block of Sheldon Drive at around 1:30 p.m.

It’s unclear where the fire started but the garage and roof appeared to be severely damaged.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.