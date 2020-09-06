Fire causes major damage to home, displaces 5 people in East Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A fire displaced five people and caused major damage to a home near Flower Street and Palm Drive in East Bakersfield as high temperatures Saturday night made the firefight more difficult.

City and county fire crews were called to a report of a fire to a structure in the alley just off Palm Drive near Kern Medical at around 10:20 p.m. Firefighters saw heavy flames and smoke coming from the structure. The flames were spreading to a neighboring home and damaged a vehicle. It prompted firefighters to call a second alarm and more resources to put out the blaze.

Kern County Fire Battalion Chief Joe Appleton said the heat on Saturday night was a problem for firefighters. Crews needed to be rotated out to prevent exhaustion.

Five people were displaced from the fire. No injuries were reported.

